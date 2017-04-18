Here Are the Six Players Skipping the Patriots' Visit to White House Tomorrow

The New England Patriots are visiting the White House Wednesday where they’ll be honored for winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. At least six players: Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch and Dont’a Hightower will not be attending.

It’s typical for a few players to miss this glorified photo op for reasons both political and apolitical. We don’t live in typical times. Donald Trump has friendships with Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick. As such, the guest list is receiving even more scrutiny regarding who’s an “aye” and “nay” than usual.

Long and McCourty have been the most vocal of the group, releasing this video explaining their decision.

It should be noted that a vast majority of the Patriots roster will be attending. That’s fine, just as what Long and McCourty is doing is fine. It’s all fine!

Here’s why it’s fine.