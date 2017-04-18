Joey Bosa Owes The Chargers Nothing, Is Talented Enough to Work Out Wherever He Pleases

Joey Bosa, or as I call him “Boring Gronk” is skipping out on voluntary workouts for the Los Angeles Chargers, signaling that, once again, there’s a rift between the team and the player. New head coach Anthony Lynn commented on Bosa’s absence and was clearly miffed his prized defensive end wasn’t around.

When asked where Bosa was, Lynn said the following:

“Your guess is as good as mine. Joey and I talked the first day, and he’s training with his guy somewhere. But like I said, I’m only focused on the guys that are here trying to build the team. “These are voluntary workouts, so guys can do whatever they want to do.”

Bosa has been working out with his personal trainer in Florida instead of being with his teammates.

For a new head coach with a new system, you can tell Lynn wants his players there. But, quite frankly, after the way the Chargers treated Bosa after drafting him last year it’s no surprise he wants to do his own thing. Honestly, Bosa is good enough that he can go do his own thing anyway.

In 12 games during his rookie season, Bosa racked up 10.5 sacks and was named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year honors. His job is to collapse pockets and get to the quarterback. I don’t know if he needs to attend voluntary workouts to help with that skill.

I realize when a new coach takes over a team, he wants everyone at “voluntary” workouts. But, quite frankly, Bosa can do as he pleases. Plus, as a San Diego native, I love seeing dysfunction associated with the Chargers. So much so that Joey Bosa has now become my favorite player.