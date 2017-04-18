Michael Porter Jr. Dating the Girl Who Played The Rock's Daughter in 2007 Movie, "The Game Plan"

Michael Porter Jr., the #1 recruit in the Class of 2017, appears to be dating Madison Pettis, an 18-year old actress and model. Porter confirmed the news last month, shortly after he changed his college commitment from Washington back to his home state of Missouri. Pettis is best known for her role on the Disney Channel show “Cory in the House” and for playing The Rock’s daughter in the movie “The Game Plan.”

I got a really big team, they need some really big rings 💍👊🏼🏈 #TheGamePlan #Superbowl A post shared by Madison Pettis (@madisonpettis) on Feb 7, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

That movie was released 10 years ago in September. You know, back when Porter and Pettis were both nine-year-olds. Now Porter is about 14 months from being drafted into the NBA and Pettis has over 3 million Instagram followers. They just grow up so fast.

😊❤️ A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@m1chael_porter) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

The boy ❤ A post shared by Madison Pettis (@madisonpettis) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT