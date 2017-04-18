Odell Beckham Jr. Was Late to an Event Because of Coachella, Might Be Dating Amber Rose

Odell Beckham Jr. was more than 90 minutes late to an event on Monday morning according to the New York Post. The event was a community event for children at MetLife Stadium and OBJ was late because he reportedly missed a flight on Sunday because he had trouble leaving Coachella.

Yes, Beckham was at the Coachella Festival, doing young people stuff and not thinking about younger people. On Friday, he was seen at an event hanging out with Amber Rose. According to Page 6 they were “flirty.” Beckham and Rose were previously rumored to be dating back in 2015.

Needless to say, all of this is very problematic and Odell Beckham Jr. is obviously back to having too much fun.