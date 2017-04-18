Tiger Woods Hit a Couple of Balls at Big Cedar Lodge, Didn't Fall Apart

Tiger Woods made an appearance at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Legends Champions Tour event. Woods was on hand to announce his first public access 19-hole short par-3 golf course named Payne’s Valley that is scheduled to open in 2019 and named in honor of the late Payne Stewart.

I’ve always wanted to design a public course, and I’m very happy that my TGR Design company will make a big announcement next week. -TW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 12, 2017

Woods also gave an update on his back.

“The back is progressing,” Woods said. “I have good days and bad days. I’ve had three back operations and that’s just kind of the nature of the business unfortunately. That’s all I can say.”

Per ESPN’s Jason Sobel, Tiger only hit two shots at the press conference and the results were underwhelming.

Tiger just hit two shots. There's even video of 'em. First didn't reach the green, but he swung. And remained upright and everything. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) April 18, 2017

Here’s the video in which you can clearly hear the crowd moan after the first shot comes up short.

.@TigerWoods took a few swings during his course announcement at @BassProLegends. pic.twitter.com/loFG3p7WeS — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 18, 2017

Tiger about to take on 9-year-old Hudson pic.twitter.com/8xKZA6K8rM — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) April 18, 2017

Here’s a layout of Payne’s Valley via Adam Schupak.