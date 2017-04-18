Tennessee's #1 Overall Recruit Trey Smith Beat Down Ole Miss Recruit Over Stolen Headphones

Video has emerged today from something that happened back during the Under Armour All-American Game week, which took place in January. The video was uploaded to Twitter by @volblood on Sunday (h/t: Barstool Sports).

Trey Smith delivering ass whoopings left and right. pic.twitter.com/Qq6FddtSy2 — VolBlood (@VolBlood) April 16, 2017

In it, Trey Smith, who was ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN, is seen beating down Ole Miss signee Tony Gray in what appears to be an argument over headphones in a hotel room. The offensive lineman who would later sign with Tennessee can be seen demonstrating good punch, balance, and extension. He also has a mean streak that offensive line coaches are going to love. Life championship material, for sure.

Just last month, Tennessee put out their own video of Smith, showing off his strength in workouts.