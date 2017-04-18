NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Marcus Smart Flipped Off a Fan During Celtics' Game 2 Loss

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Boston Celtics, 111-97, to take a 2-0 lead in their 1st round series. During the 4th quarter, after missing a three-pointer and holding a pose, Marcus Smart gave a fan the middle finger while getting back on defense. He then put a finger up to his mouth to tell the fan to be quiet.

