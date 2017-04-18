WATCH: Jazz Fan Rapping About The Clippers Is The Reason The Internet Was Invented

Utah Jazz fan “ZDOG” is clearly a die-hard. And his displayed his fandom by rapping about his team’s series against the Los Angeles Clippers. And it’s…something. One thing I know, it’s a must-watch little slice of the Internet.

Check it out:

JAZZ ALL THE WAY pic.twitter.com/MCf3vAwjUt — ZDOG (@ZDOG223) April 17, 2017

While I’m not sure Mr. Dog understands the entire concept of “rapping” he does bring up some interesting points. Why was DeAndre Jordan an All-Star? Why is Doc Rivers still the coach of the Clippers? Do Clippers fans smell like Popeye’s? If so, why? Dude is spitting hot fire from what looks like an undisclosed location just outside of Kandahar.

Basically this video is the entire reason the Internet was invented. So thank you Al Gore.