BREAKING: Prison official says former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs self in cell, pronounced dead at Massachusetts hospital. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2017

Convicted murderer and former New England Patriots and Florida Gators tight end Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison per multiple outlets. He was found hanging in his cell at 3:05 am and was pronounced dead at 4:07 am after being brought to UMass Leominster. He was 27 years old.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. Hernandez was acquitted on a double murder charge last Friday.

Hernandez was a first-team All-American tight end at Florida. New England drafted him in the fourth round in 2010 after his draft stock fell. He had 1,956 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons before being indicted.