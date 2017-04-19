Former Agent For Aaron Hernandez: "No chance he took his own life"

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell this morning, and according to law enforcement, he hung himself.

But not everyone believes that the former New England Patriots tight end committed suicide.

Here’s his former NFL agent, Brian Murphy, tweeting that Hernandez would “never take his own life.”

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

There’s more. Jose Baez, the attorney who just last week got Hernandez a not guilty verdict in a double murder case, told TMZ that “this could be a murder either by inmates or the folks who run the prison.”