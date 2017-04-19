Roundup: Goose Attacks Police Officer, March Madness Avoids New Jersey & MLB's Fastball Problem

April Love Geary, a model who is dating Robin Thicke … sounds like Bill O’Reilly may never return to “O’Reilly Factor” … “New Major Tomb Containing Six Mummies and Artifacts Unearthed in Luxor” … did Richard Gere’s interest in freeing Tibet hurt his Hollywood career? … “Woman left 6-year-old in car as she shoplifted at Publix” … it’s very inside-media, but Facebook Instant articles has been a disaster … fake news? How about a fake economist pushing fake news … Pittsburgh: From Steel hub to Cultural hub … “The IRS Is Using Private Debt Collectors Again” … in case you’re wondering what “A-Listers” on each coast drive … a large asteroid will not destroy earth today … “Miami state senator curses at black lawmaker — and refers to fellow Republicans as ‘n—–’” …

The NCAA Tournament is avoiding New Jersey through 2022 because the state is pushing for sports gambling. [North Jersey.com]

Peter King and Albert Breer came on my radio show and talked about the NFL Draft and QB development. Thought-provoking stuff. Also, NBA playoff banter – plus the terrible Knicks – with Noah Coslov. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Coolest Sacramento thing since White Chocolate and Chris Webber left: “Kings ‘urban resort’ condos include private passageway to Golden 1 Center arena.” [Bee]

The Bucs GM took a shot at anyone who does an NFL mock draft. That includes us. [Joe Bucs Fan]

I’m a bit surprised to see Dalvin Cook and DeShaun Watson listed as “risky” draft picks. [Ringer]

In January 2015, the Hawks went 17-0. Two years later, the entire starting lineup is gone. [SI.com]

Why are MLB’s fastball rate declining? [Vice Sports]

Stephen Colbert has been on a tear since the election. He’s overtaken Jimmy Fallon. It’s more than just Donald Trump in the White House. [NYT]

“Classic Films If They Existed in the ‘Fast and Furious’ Universe.” [The Awl.com]

Those goose won’t stop attacking a police officer.

It rained a lot in Bucktown, Florida over the weekend. So an alligator climbed out of the storm drain. These guys caught it.