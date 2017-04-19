Lane Kiffin Takes A Shot At Nick Saban's Coaching Style

Lane Kiffin is now the head coach at Florida Atlantic but his rocky tenure as the offensive coordinator at Alabama is all anyone wants to talk about. During an interview on Wednesday with SiriusXM College Sports Nation, Kiffin was asked if he’d ever talk to an assistant coach the way Nick Saban talked to him during his three years with the Crimson Tide. His answer was yet another shot fired at his former boss.

“No, that’s not really how I do it … Those things come up and everybody has different ways of dealing with them. It’s just not really how I do it. I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody. I write down notes. In the staff meeting I explain what we want to get done.”

The fact that he calls it “humiliating assistant coaches” is key here. Saban didn’t just express disapproval, or yell, he “humiliated” people. The definition of humiliate is as follows: “to cause (a person) a painful loss of pride, self-respect, or dignity; mortify.” Kiffin is saying Saban not only chewed his assistants out, he made them feel small and lose self-respect. That’s pretty damn powerful.

Clearly Lane is still holding on to somethings from his time in Tuscaloosa. This incident might be part of why he’s still firing shots at his old boss:

This almost certainly isn’t the last we’ve heard from this feud.