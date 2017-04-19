Trey Wingo on Hosting ESPN First Round Draft Coverage, and Mel Kiper Not Needing a Computer

Trey Wingo joined us for a Facebook Live session to talk about his upcoming work on the NFL Draft. Wingo will take over duties hosting the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27th, in addition to his traditional role of hosting on days 2 and 3. He is also hosting several draft specials featured on ESPN over the next week. Some of the topics we hit:

Adjusting to breaking news, like the Laremy Tunsil situation last year;

Prepping for the NFL Draft coverage by having a big meeting at Gruden’s house in Tampa, with all the talent that will be covering the draft;

Mel Kiper and his recall of prospects, and how he doesn’t use a computer or have an ATM card;

The Cleveland Browns and whether they can finally do something with all the picks;

The Kansas City Chiefs sad quarterback history of developing their own, and whether they would consider making a move in this year’s draft.