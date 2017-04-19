VIDEO: This is a Terrible Call, Even for CB Bucknor

Major League umpire CB Bucknor–who has a, let’s say, tenuous grasp of the strike zone and occasionally makes the correct judgement call while working the bases–had another rough go of it last night in Atlanta. He put the finishing touches on his shaky performance with the above abomination.

Nationals’ Shawn Kelly appeared to strike out Chase d’Arnaud swinging with the bases loaded to secure a 3-1 victory. The congratulatory handshakes and grounds crew work were halted, however, when Bucknor somehow ruled a foul tip on the play.

The game was re-started and Kelly struck out d’Arnaud again in a way not even Bucknor could screw up. Disaster averted. This time.