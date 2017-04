Neymar took Barcelona’s 3-0 aggregate loss to Juventus in the Champions League very hard on Wednesday. As he was exiting the pitch following a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou in the second leg of the quarterfinal matchup, the 25-year-old Brazilian couldn’t hold in his emotions.

That’s former club teammate and countryman Dani Alves attempting to console Neymar, who clearly took the loss personally. Alves is in his first season with Juventus after spending eight campaigns with Barcelona.