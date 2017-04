Rob Gronkowksi popped into today’s White House press briefing to ask Sean Spicer if he needed any help. Spicer, a Patriots fan, declined the offer. Mild laughs were had. Gronkowski then disappeared, presumably to cause more mischief in other parts of the building.

It’s not surprising that the tight end performed a bit like this. That he was wearing a shirt while doing it was a bit of a shock.

