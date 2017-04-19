MLB USA Today Sports

Young Cubs Fan Bursts Into Tears When His Dad Gifts Him Titckets

A young Chicago Cubs fan from Indiana got a huge surprise gift from his dad. The kid’s father rewarded him with tickets to Wrigley Field for a Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals and he exploded with emotion when he realized what his gift was. The nine-year-old boy was rewarded for doing hard work on his family’s farm.

Check it out:

All the feels right there.

