Young Cubs Fan Bursts Into Tears When His Dad Gifts Him Titckets

A young Chicago Cubs fan from Indiana got a huge surprise gift from his dad. The kid’s father rewarded him with tickets to Wrigley Field for a Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals and he exploded with emotion when he realized what his gift was. The nine-year-old boy was rewarded for doing hard work on his family’s farm.

Check it out:

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

All the feels right there.