Aaron Rodgers Arguing Online With Shooter McGavin

Aaron Rodgers has a quirky sense of humor, and he puts it on display on his Twitter account during the offseason. Earlier this week, he noted that he is playing golf less now to make more time for working out, and the person who runs the Shooter McGavin Twitter account did not approve of the logic. A long back-and-forth ensued:

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Larson being slow is fake news. The guy should have been in the NFL chasing quarterbacks and not on golf courses chasing innocent golfers https://t.co/aCnuEBQicu — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Innocent? You had Gilmore run over in the final round and still couldn't beat him. Also you took out Gilmore's coach Chubbs. #whistleblower https://t.co/Boe4oSxS1H — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

To insinuate I had anything to do with that minor incident is a joke. Though, I do applaud that fan for confronting Happy in a civil manner. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Minor incident? The two bikers in the woods was a minor incident that you used as an excuse for poor play. #CityOfPortlandHatesYou#Comedy https://t.co/AM5qJsrdn8 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Sure Rodgers. You try passing to Jordy Nelson with two bikers having sex on the sidelines and let me know how that goes. #ChicagoHatesYou https://t.co/vHYeaFXHOR — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

It's called focus Shooter. Like the focus Happy showed on the 18th when the tower fell. Like the focus Happy had when he dropped Bob Barker https://t.co/Hnrtp1btwP — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Focus? I think you meant to say Luck. The only thing Happy focused on was disgracing the game of golf. Barker won that fight too. #snackbar https://t.co/VGEpiRNMGJ — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Happy tried to help Bob up, Bob cheapshotted him. You tried to hit on Virginia, she chose Happy. You went for Grandma. #facts #RIPChubbs https://t.co/p5d7bnJKh1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

That clip is obliviously doctored. #fakenews

U passed up a free meal from an attempted murderer hired by you. U are what u eat for breakfast https://t.co/QDz8CU5x5T — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

The only thing doctored was that meeting. He wanted to meet Gilmore and I told him where they could meet. I had no idea he'd run him over. https://t.co/WOQdl2akNA — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Do we have a problem? I've got Larson on call, he wants 2 just have a "meeting" with u. Btw Chubbs is dating Grandma in Heaven. U lose again https://t.co/NY3ptmxPO7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

What a time to be alive.