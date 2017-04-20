NFL USA Today Sports

Aaron Rodgers Arguing Online With Shooter McGavin

Aaron Rodgers Arguing Online With Shooter McGavin

NFL

Aaron Rodgers Arguing Online With Shooter McGavin

Aaron Rodgers has a quirky sense of humor, and he puts it on display on his Twitter account during the offseason. Earlier this week, he noted that he is playing golf less now to make more time for working out, and the person who runs the Shooter McGavin Twitter account did not approve of the logic. A long back-and-forth ensued:

What a time to be alive.

, , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home