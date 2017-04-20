Bears Raise Season Ticket Prices After 3-13 Season, Fans Get December Games vs. 49ers and Browns

The Chicago Bears bumbled their way to a woeful 3-13 season. Attendance dropped significantly, with late-season games woefully empty. Jay Cutler rode off, pantsless, into the sunset. The future of the franchise rests in the hands of Mike Glennon. Feel the excitement.

Despite all this, fans will be asked to pay an average of 2.6 percent more for their season tickets in 2017. In exchange, they’ll get the privilege of attending December home games against San Francisco and Cleveland (on Christmas Eve), per the leaked schedule. These are not exactly the type of matchups that make a person forget how cold and windy it can get on the shores of Lake Michigan during the holiday season.

To be fair, this is the first ticket hike in three years and playing inferior teams increases the likelihood the hometown fans can ride the warmth of a victory. On the other hand … woof.