Bomani Jones Shames ESPN Colleague Darren Rovell For Wonderlic Shaming

Darren Rovell is Wonderlic shaming people today and posted the following tweet about Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook’s scores:

Leonard Fournette & Dalvin Cook got 11's on their Wonderlic, per @BobMcGinn. Here's an occupational comparison chart pic.twitter.com/38jf3AX7RE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 20, 2017

ESPN colleague Bomani Jones was quick to rip Rovell for posting what was clearly a classless tweet:

wonderlic shaming is wrong, man. stop it. https://t.co/d0xCc6DfNz — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) April 20, 2017

Wonderlic shaming absolutely is wrong. Fournette and Cook are running backs, the test doesn’t matter much for them, so give the kids a break. Additionally, the Wonderlic is not some kind of insight into their level of intelligence. That’s not what it’s used for. It’s truly a test of problem solving and how you work under pressure. So if a quarterback doesn’t do well, maybe you have an issue. But no one cares how a running back does.