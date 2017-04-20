Bomani Jones Shames ESPN Colleague Darren Rovell For Wonderlic Shaming

Darren Rovell is Wonderlic shaming people today and posted the following tweet about Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook’s scores:
ESPN colleague Bomani Jones was quick to rip Rovell for posting what was clearly a classless tweet:
Wonderlic shaming absolutely is wrong. Fournette and Cook are running backs, the test doesn’t matter much for them, so give the kids a break. Additionally, the Wonderlic is not some kind of insight into their level of intelligence. That’s not what it’s used for. It’s truly a test of problem solving and how you work under pressure. So if a quarterback doesn’t do well, maybe you have an issue. But no one cares how a running back does.
