Cyrus Kouandjio Found in a Field, Partially Clothed, Yelling "Shoot Me" at Sheriff's Deputy

Cyrus Kouandjio, offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills and former Alabama player, was part of what is called a “bizarre incident,” according to Vic Carucci. Kouandjio was found a short distance from the scene of an accident, having abandoned his vehicle. He was in a field “not fully clothed”, after climbing an electric fence, and allegedly yelled “shoot me” at an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy.

Kouandjio was not arrested, and was transported to a medical facility for observation. No explanation has been offered for Kouandjio’s behavior, and the team has issued the following statement: