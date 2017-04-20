Four Seasons Dallas Installed a Sweet Putting Green in Their Lobby

The AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway the week of May 18th in Irving, Texas at the TPC Four Seasons Resort. In preparation for the event, the Four Seasons Dallas has installed a sweet new temporary putting green in the lobby that golf fans in town for the event will surely appreciate.
Unfortunately, if you’re headed to Dallas and are thinking about staying at the Four Seasons hopefully you already have a room booked because there are no rooms available from the 18th of May through the 20th.
[HT Golf.com]
