Jeff Withey Accused of Domestic Violence By Ex-Fiancée Kennedy Summers

Jeff Withey and Kennedy had a rocky end to their relationship last year that included an engagement, a social media break-up over some movie theater trash and cheating allegations. Now Summers has filed a police report accusing the Jazz center of domestic violence according to TMZ. Summers allegations mostly focus on one incident in 2016 where the cops were called.

Summers filed the police report now because of the Jazz – Clippers playoff series which brought Withey back to Los Angeles. Withey and the Jazz are already back in Utah where they’ll play Friday and Sunday. Games 5 and 7 (if necessary) will also be in L.A.