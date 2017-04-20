NFL Schedule Release Leaks Trickling Out [UPDATING]

The NFL schedule is nominally released this evening at 8pm ET, but every year various matchups start to trickle out throughout the day. Today is no different. We will update this post all day — so keep refreshing — if you see anything else out there, please tweet me @SportsRapport.
Latest Leads
38m
Tiger Woods Has Fourth Back Surgery, Could Be Out Until 2018
The end is near.
1hr
2hr
Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft: Taco Charlton as 1st Pick?
The Lions need help on defense…pretty much everywhere.
2hr
Cyrus Kouandjio Found in a Field, Partially Clothed, Yelling "Shoot Me" at Sheriff's Deputy
Weird news out of Buffalo.
3hr
3hr
Jeff Withey Accused of Domestic Violence By Ex-Fiancée Kennedy Summers
Jeff Withey and Kennedy had a rocky end to their relationship last year that included an engagement, a social media break-up over some (…)
4hr
5hr
NHL Referee Refuses to Let Beach Ball Ruin a Good Time
The Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead. The game featured one goal and one beach ball on the ice (…)
Comments