NFL Schedule Release Leaks Trickling Out [UPDATING]

The NFL schedule is nominally released this evening at 8pm ET, but every year various matchups start to trickle out throughout the day. Today is no different. We will update this post all day — so keep refreshing — if you see anything else out there, please tweet me @SportsRapport.

Raiders will spend New Year's Eve in Southern California, facing the Chargers on Dec. 31 at the StubHub Center in Carson, source said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 20, 2017

#Redskins to host #Eagles in Week 1, sources told ESPN. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 20, 2017

#Titans to host #Raiders in Week 1, source told ESPN. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 20, 2017

Tidbits about #49ers schedule, which will be revealed in full at 5 p.m. … https://t.co/6YqNZ8mBtS — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 20, 2017

#Packers home schedule:

Wk 1 SEA

Wk 3 CIN

Wk 4 (TNF) CHI

Wk 7 NO

Wk 9 (MNF) DET

Wk 11 BAL

Wk 13 TB

wk 16 (Sat) MINN — Kyle Cousineau (@KCousineau09) April 20, 2017

CB EXCLUSIVE: The Eagles Will Play The Raiders At Home on Christmas https://t.co/m8tZwdHFWb — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) April 20, 2017

First bit of Packers schedule news: They will open the 2017 season at home against the Seahawks, sources told… https://t.co/4vhykBHjmD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 20, 2017

The Patriots will open the regular season at home against the Chiefs, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 20, 2017

Jets open the season at Buffalo, per source. They also only have one primetime game this year: home vs. Bills. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) April 20, 2017

The Saints open the season on the road against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, I’m told. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 20, 2017