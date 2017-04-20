NFL USA Today Sports

NFL Schedule Release Leaks Trickling Out [UPDATING]

NFL Schedule Release Leaks Trickling Out [UPDATING]

NFL

NFL Schedule Release Leaks Trickling Out [UPDATING]

The NFL schedule is nominally released this evening at 8pm ET, but every year various matchups start to trickle out throughout the day. Today is no different. We will update this post all day — so keep refreshing — if you see anything else out there, please tweet me @SportsRapport.

NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home