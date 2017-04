The Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead. The game featured one goal and one beach ball on the ice which a referee stuck up his shirt so that the game wouldn’t be interrupted. When the puck was blown dead, Boston’s David Pastrnak showed off some impressive beach ball skills and put the ball back over the glass so it could go back to bouncing around like it was at a Nickelback concert.