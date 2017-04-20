Ronda Rousey And Travis Browne Are Engaged

Ronda Rousey appears to be officially off the market, as the former UFC star is now reportedly engaged to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Browne and Rousey have been dating since 2015, and they got together when he was separated from his wife at the time. He eventually divorced Jenna Renee Webb in February of 2016. Webb had accused Browne of domestic violence, but he was never charged, she never pressed charges and the UFC reinstated him after an independent investigation. The 34-year-old has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

After starting her MMA career 12-0 Rousey has lost her last two UFC fights and no one knows if the formerly dominant champion will ever make a comeback. Back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes have many speculating that she will instead continue to pursue film roles and potentially move into professional wrestling. She turned 30 in February.

Browne is still an active member of the UFC. He has a record of 18-6-1 but the heavyweight has lost three fights in a row and five of his last seven. He is scheduled to fight Oleksiy Oliynyk at UFC 213 on July 8.