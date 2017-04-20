Roundup: Serena Williams Won Australia Open While Pregnant, Mayweather - McGregor Purse

Tristin Mays … Julia Roberts named world’s most beautiful woman … $400 juicer can read expiration dates, squeeze juice as well as your hands … Bill O’Reilly met the Pope in the Vatican V.I.P. line … Bill O’Reilly got fired … Fred Durst continues to do try different stuff … the Obamas were hanging out with celebrities on a yacht … Alex Jones denies he’s doing performance art … mountain lion snatches dog from room with infant … Richard Simmons isn’t missing, he’s under the weather … family finds $14k on side of road, brings it to police … 20,000 pounds of cheese burned on a Wisconsin highway …

Serena Williams is pregnant. [New York Times]

Shareef O’Neal committed to Arizona. [CBS]

Dana White has some numbers for a Mayweather – McGregor fight. There have been no actual negotiations. [MMA Junkie]

David Fizdale was fined $30k for his rant about officials. [ESPN]

Community college transfer “rendered himself ineligible,” left Boise State. [Idaho Express]

Aaron Hernandez started to talk more recently. OK. [Yahoo!]

The Browns aren’t going to trade for a veteran quarterback. Sorry, whoever they’re drafting. [ESPN]

Bonnie-Jill Laflin has gone from cheerleader to NBA scout. [People]

The top 5 plays from the NBA Playoffs last night.

I don’t care that you can’t see anything in this trailer. I want this movie injected directly into my bloodstream.

Footage of Ronda Rousey shooting her role on Blindspot. It will air in the next month or so.

Tiffani Thiessen makes guac.

Kimmy Schmidt returns in a month.

Volbeat.