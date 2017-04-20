Tiger Woods Has Fourth Back Surgery, Could Be Out Until 2018

Tiger Woods has undergone a fourth back surgery. The 14-time major champion released a statement on his website that said the procedure was to, “alleviate ongoing pain in his back and leg.”

“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” Woods said. “When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long.”

The statement claims that the previous herniations and surgeries have been causing severe back and leg pain and that all conventional treatments and therapy options have failed to help fully alleviate the pain.

The operation was performed by Dr. Richard Guyer of the Center for Disc Replacement at the Texas Back Institute. “After he recovers from surgery, he will gradually begin his rehabilitation until he is completely healed,” Guyer said. “Once that’s accomplished, his workouts will be geared to allowing him to return to competitive golf. “If you are going to have single-level fusion, the bottom level is the best place for it to occur. Some individuals are born with one less vertebrae, which would be similar to someone who had a single-level fusion,” Guyer added.

The statement mentions that Woods could return to full activity in around six months.

This is obviously not a good sign going into the future for Woods’s playing career. He has completed only one full event since 2015, the Hero World Challenge last December and being sidelined for another six-plus months won’t do him any good.

Woods thanked his fans for the support he’s received over the last few years.

“I would like to thank all the fans for staying in touch and their kind wishes,” Woods said. “The support I have received has never waned, and it really helps.”

Whether Woods can make a return to the sport or not will be a topic for debate over the next year, so get ready for a lot of rumors and hot takes.

