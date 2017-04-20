VIDEO: Detroit Tigers Stumble Into New and Exciting Way to Lose a Game

Your browser does not support iframes. The Detroit Tigers overcame a 5-1 deficit against Chris Archer and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night by erupting for six runs in the middle innings to take a 7-5 lead. But as the case has been so often over the last decade, the bullpen couldn’t hold up their end of the deal.

Francisco Rodriguez came on for the ninth with a one-run cushion and promptly allowed the Rays to load the bases with nobody out. He then fanned Steven Souza and got Logan Morrison to hit a groundball right to Ian Kinsler for what looked to be a game-ending double play.

Jose Iglesias, however, tripped over the bag on the pivot and fired the ball wide of first base while taking a knee to the face to allow Tampa Bay to steal an 8-7 victory. You could say a Tiger got caught by the toe — but probably not to Iglesias’ face. That would be mean.