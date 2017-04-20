WATCH: Myles Turner Humiliated Tristan Thompson With Huge Dunk

Myles Turner, learn the name and study the film. The Indiana Pacers second-year center has the skills to become a star and on Thursday night he showed a national television audience what he’s capable of. It came at the expense of the Cleveland Cavaliers and center Tristan Thompson.

Check out this dunk Turner threw down in the second quarter of the teams’ Game 3 matchup:

Turner just victimized Thompson and that’s going to be hard to recover from. That’s the kind of soul-seizing throw down that fundamentally changes a man. I’m fairly certain Thompson’s girlfriend Khloe Kardashian felt it all the way back in LA.

Please Myles, don’t hurt em!