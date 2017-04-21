Carmelo Anthony Alleged Mistress is a 24-Year Old Northwestern Graduate, Reports Claim

Multiple websites are claiming that Carmelo Anthony didn’t get a stripper pregnant, but rather a 24-year old Northwestern graduate from Chicago. The website Fameolous has some photos of the woman, whose name is allegedly Mia Angel Burks. The NY Post claims she graduated from Northwestern University in 2016.

A radio station in Chicago interviewed one of the woman’s former friends, and he claimed that Carmelo met her last year. The media has moved fast to identify her Linkedin page.

Revelada la razón por la que Carmelo Anthony y su esposa La La Anthony se separon: Carmelo tiene una mujer preñada en Chicago, Mia Burks pic.twitter.com/42BoBNg4De — Sadi Lebron (@sadiel1977) April 21, 2017

This isn’t to say TMZ was wrong about the stripper; there’s always the chance there is more than one woman that Carmelo Anthony was spending time with.