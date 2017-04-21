Nashville Predators Mascot Told ESPN to Stick to Social Issues After Everyone Failed to Predict Sweep of Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night to complete a sweep in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The most delightful part of this story is that this was the 1-8 matchup and the Blackhawks became the first 1-seed in any major sport to get swept by an 8-seed.

The Boston Celtics may want to send a nice gift to the Chicago Blackhawks. While the Chicago Bulls are leading the 1-seed Celtics 2-0, even if the Bulls can complete a sweep, the Celtics won’t be the first team to lose in such embarrassing fashion. Or maybe the Blackhawks will be rooting for the Bulls to pull it off so people forget about them being the first. Kind of like the Thunder blew a 3-1 lead to the Warriors and then the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers. And how nobody really pays any attention to either of those feats because the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

I guess the Blackhawks will always be the answer to the trivia question and nothing can change that. After winning Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015, I’m sure most hockey fans are really enjoying this.

All 12 ESPN NHL contributors had Chicago winning the first round series.

@espn please stick to basketball and social issues because hockey isn't your thing. World Wide Leader in Sports my furry butt. pic.twitter.com/LMKNYtGhiN — Gnash (@Gnash00) April 21, 2017

Yes, obviously they should stick to social issues. Unlike everyone at ESPN, the rest of the general public knew that the top-seeded team in the West would get swept by the Nashville Predators.