Is Russell Westbrook Actually Hurting The Thunder?

Russell Westbrook put up incredible numbers in Game 2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s matchup with the Houston Rockets, but his team lost. Sure, Westbrook scored 51 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 13 assists, but he also hit just 17 of 43 shots from the field and the Rockets won 115-111.

So is the way Westbrook plays actually hurting the Thunder? The Big Lead’s Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips break it down and consider whether or not he is the reason Oklahoma City is floundering.