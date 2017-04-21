WATCH: Kate Upton Dominates Lip Sync Battle As Britney Spears

Kate Upton absolutely killed her performance on Lip Sync Battle, it was the best thing I’ve seen on television in weeks. No, she didn’t do anything particularly special, but it was Kate Upton as Britney Spears, dancing and lip syncing to “…Baby One More Time.” What else do you people want?

Watch her performance below and if you want stick around for Ricky Martin’s version of “Footloose” (during which Upton dancing in the background is the real star).

Justin Verlander’s life does not suck.

For the record, Ricky Martin won, and his version of “Footloose” actually wasn’t bad. That said, no one was paying attention to it.