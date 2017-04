Madison Bumgarner sprained his left shoulder and suffered bruised ribs in a dirt-biking accident in Colorado on Thursday. The team was on a day off. As the San Jose Mercury News notes, Bumgarner was put on the 10-day DL, “but he is almost certain to be sidelined well beyond that.”

Given that the Giants are 6-10 and in sole possession of last place in the NL West, this is a devastating development for the team.