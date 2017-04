LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an unbelievable comeback win over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night. The Cavs trailed by as many as 26 points in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, but wound up winning 119-114.

James finished the night with 41 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks. In 45 minutes he also turned the ball over just three times.

The Big Lead’s Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster discuss the Cavs comeback and LeBron’s place in history.