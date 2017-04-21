Rajon Rondo Out Indefinitely with Fractured Thumb, Celtics Now Have Hope

Rajon Rondo has a small fracture on his right thumb and is out indefinitely, the team announced this morning. Although surgery is not required, it sounds like his playoff availability just became a giant question mark.

This is a — no pun intended here — bad break for the Chicago Bulls, who are up 2-0 over the Boston Celtics in their first round playoff series. Everything has gone right for the 8-seed thus far and Rondo’s been a big part of that.

The former Celtic has averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10 assists and been part of a stingy effort on the defensive end. The Bulls are obviously a different and better team when he’s showing flashes of his former brilliance.

The Celtics, facing the prospect of going down 3-0 away from home, just got a shot in the arm. Rondo’s absence gives them hope they can claw back in the series and regain homecourt advantage. The Bulls have been great through two games but their role players are playing otherworldly. Rondo’s absence will force them to carry even more of the load.

It’s fair to be skeptical on the notion Paul Zipser, Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez can keep playing above their standard line.