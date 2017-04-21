Roundup: Bill O'Reilly Getting a Nice Parting Gift; Bird CPR Fails; Vandelay Industries Scheme

USA Today Sports

Bella Hadid, a famous person … Policemen attacked in Paris … Bill O’Reilly will collect millions on his way out of Fox News … Kristaps Porzingis still loves NY … Tour Smylie Kaufman’s house … Something positive: waitress gets big tip to help pay for hearing aids … Revisiting the 1996  Death Row Vibe coverSpice Girls reunion looking more probable … Dwight Howard’s precipitous fall … Something fishing going on at Vandelay Industries … Studio 54 opened 40 years ago … 11 Alcorn State football players arrested after brawl …Would risk it all to be a “social media influencer”Cam Newton on his Coachella outfit Saving the stray cats at Gitmo … Ann Coulter intends to show up to Berkley anyway … Rob Manfred’s dramatic plan to save baseball … Jim Harbaugh called Colin Kaepernick a remarkable citizen … Roger Clemens never seems to learnOrdering Chicken McNuggets from your phone is a cry for help … Mo-Alie Cox to the ColtsMicrodosing sounds like the future … Is Google eating your business … Straight-up pulp fiction if you ask me .. Fred Durst is hosting a jazz club in Hollywood so make sure not to go there … Jeff Sessions vs. HawaiiEli Manning vs. Chris Christie

Charles Rogers was one the best player in college football with a seemingly bright future. Now he works at his friend’s auto shop in Florida. He admits hs doesn’t know much about cars. [Lansing State Journal]

The “lost” Mike & The Mad Dog tapes weren’t quite as offensive as advertised. They were a telling window into an awful moment in American history. [Deadspin]

Terry Foster, staple of Detroit sports media and downright likeable guy, retires from radio gig. [MLive]

Steve Kerr is one of those rare subjects who gets more interesting with every profile. [Bleacher Report]

Memphis losing recruits to a Division II team can’t be a good sign. [Yahoo]

Nice try, coppers.

Woman tries to give dead pigeon CPR but it doesn’t work because it’s a dead pigeon.

Phantom Planet — California

What could possibly go wrong here?

