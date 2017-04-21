Roundup: Bill O'Reilly Getting a Nice Parting Gift; Bird CPR Fails; Vandelay Industries Scheme

Charles Rogers was one the best player in college football with a seemingly bright future. Now he works at his friend’s auto shop in Florida. He admits hs doesn’t know much about cars. [Lansing State Journal]
The “lost” Mike & The Mad Dog tapes weren’t quite as offensive as advertised. They were a telling window into an awful moment in American history. [Deadspin]
Terry Foster, staple of Detroit sports media and downright likeable guy, retires from radio gig. [MLive]
Steve Kerr is one of those rare subjects who gets more interesting with every profile. [Bleacher Report]
Memphis losing recruits to a Division II team can’t be a good sign. [Yahoo]
Nice try, coppers.
Woman tries to give dead pigeon CPR but it doesn’t work because it’s a dead pigeon.
Phantom Planet — California
What could possibly go wrong here?
