NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Grizzlies Mascot Executes a Chokeslam Off the Top of a Ladder Through a Table

VIDEO: Grizzlies Mascot Executes a Chokeslam Off the Top of a Ladder Through a Table

WWE

VIDEO: Grizzlies Mascot Executes a Chokeslam Off the Top of a Ladder Through a Table

The Memphis Grizzlies’ mascot, aptly named Grizz, has a penchant for doing wrestling moves to entertain the fans at the FedEx Arena. In the past, he’s powerbombed a Wizards fan through a table.

Last night, according to a friend who was at the game, the dramatic finishing chokeslam off the top of two ladders involved some build. It was, apparently, in retaliation for a number of aggressive actions from Grizz’s adversary, Natch, including but not limited to throwing shade on the city of Memphis and unprovoked steel chair shots.

Always gotta appreciate when mascots lay their body on the line…

, NBA, WWE

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home