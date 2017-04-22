NBA USA Today Sports

Blake Griffin Out for the Rest of the Playoffs with Toe Injury

Blake Griffin will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs with an injury to his toe suffered in the second half of Friday’s game.

The Clippers beat the Jazz Friday night and lead the first-round series 2-1.

