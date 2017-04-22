Cincinnati Reds, Team with Largest Attendance Drop Last Year, Make Fun of Bandwagon Chicago Cubs Fans

The Cincinnati Reds took a shot at bandwagon Chicago Cubs fans as the two teams played on Friday night. This was done under the assumption that the longtime loveable losers have enjoyed a surge in popularity with recent success — a theory that has some merit. And to be fair, it was mildly funny.

On the other hand, it must be noted that the Cincinnati Reds hemorrhaged attendance quicker than any other franchise last season. Their total attendance of 1,894,085 in 2016 was 525,421 less than came through the gates in 2015, more than double the second-biggest drop, suffered by the Minnesota Twins.

So, there’s that.

The Cubs, clearly miffed at the disrespect, broke the hometown fans’ heart by overcoming a three-run ninth inning deficit to win in extras.

Ouch. The Reds will always have the brief chuckles, though.