Fastest Perfect Game Ever: Bowler Rolls a 300 Game in 87 Seconds

Yes, it’s possible to roll a perfect game in a minute and a half, but you’re going to need a few extra lanes.

Observe Ben Ketola of Preble, New York, who on April 5 rolled 12 strikes in a row in 86.9 seconds at a bowling alley in Syracuse, New York.

As far as anybody can tell, that’s the fastest anyone has ever rolled a perfect game.

Ketola, of Preble, is believed to have recorded the world’s fastest 300 game at the 10-lane 281 Bowl in Cortland on April 5 by rolling 12 strikes in 1 minute, 26.9 seconds. The 23-year-old two-handed bowler raced from one lane to the next and registered strikes using a different ball on each lane — striking twice on lanes 1 and 2 — to score 12 in a row for a perfect game in approximately the same time it takes to microwave a bag of popcorn. “It was fun to do. I honestly wasn’t expecting to do it,” said Ketola, a 225-average bowler who works and bowls at 281 Bowl. “I just wanted to see how quickly I could get across the house and get strikes.”

Ketola was inspired by professional bowler Tom Dougherty, who in 2015 rolled a perfect game in similar style, but took 1:51 to do it.

Ketola told Syracuse.com he rolls about 50 games a week. It took him four tries at the speed record before he finally rolled a perfect game.