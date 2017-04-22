Memphis Fan Murders "The Dab"

White people need to quit dabbing pic.twitter.com/dRBCIDFjEk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 23, 2017

This might be an attempt at the Dab by a Memphis fan in tonight’s riveting Memphis-San Antonio matchup. It more closely resembles someone doing a deodorant check, and then giving it another sniff because, hey, we all like our own brew. Congratulations on killing this one, Memphis fan.