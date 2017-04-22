USA Today Sports

Memphis Fan Murders "The Dab"

Miscellany

This might be an attempt at the Dab by a Memphis fan in tonight’s riveting Memphis-San Antonio matchup. It more closely resembles someone doing a deodorant check, and then giving it another sniff because, hey, we all like our own brew. Congratulations on killing this one, Memphis fan.

