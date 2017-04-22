Watch: Big Ol' Umpire Restrains Big Ol' Baseball Player

Sano & Boyd ejected after Boyd pitched behind Sano pic.twitter.com/m21DxM5J9M — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 22, 2017

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano, a big ol’ guy at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, did not take kindly to having a Matt Boyd pitch sail behind his backside and let the Tigers pitcher know about it, barking out toward the mound and pointing. Catcher James McCann, a large man himself (6-foot-2, 210), got in Sano’s face in order to restrain him.

But it took a much larger man, umpire Jordan Baker (6-foot-7, 260) to complete the job.

One never knows when a mountain of an umpire will be needed to restore order. Watch Baker closely. He sprung into action and got physical immediately. You can’t tell me he wasn’t just waiting for his big moment.

Sano was understandably ejected. Boyd also got the hook for some reason. Baker stayed in the game. Not a great baseball brawl but a solid collection of beef.

