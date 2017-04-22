NBA USA Today Sports

Milwaukee Fans: "Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six!"

The Toronto Raptors evened up their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks by locking down for an 87-76 win. The victory means Toronto also has now regained home-court advantage. The fans at the Bradley Center don’t seem particularly concerned judging by their decision to chant “Bucks in six” repeatedly as time expired.

That’s a sure sign of confidence … but could also be the first brick in the wall toward an eventual Drake diss track so I’ll withhold some praise. Very real chances this could backfire.

 

