Milwaukee Fans: "Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six!"

Milwaukee fans chanting "Bucks in 6" because confidence is 🔑 pic.twitter.com/GDlz6L6Fyw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 22, 2017

The Toronto Raptors evened up their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks by locking down for an 87-76 win. The victory means Toronto also has now regained home-court advantage. The fans at the Bradley Center don’t seem particularly concerned judging by their decision to chant “Bucks in six” repeatedly as time expired.

That’s a sure sign of confidence … but could also be the first brick in the wall toward an eventual Drake diss track so I’ll withhold some praise. Very real chances this could backfire.