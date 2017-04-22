See If You Can Divine the Meaning Behind Cowboys Cornerback Anthony Brown's Tattoo

It's official. The #Cowboys need to draft a #CB at 28. Anthony Brown's tattoo is release-worthy. pic.twitter.com/LhnwV0IEXu — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 21, 2017

The Dallas Cowboys selected Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown with the 189th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He believes he should have been picked sooner, judging from the extremely literal tattoo on his right shoulder.

Is that a Ruffle? If so, why not go the extra mile and get some orange coloring to denote some delicious cheddar flavor?

Kudos to Brown for finding a way to motivate himself, but one has to wonder about the precedent it sets. How many years without a Pro Bowl selection or Super Bowl victory must pass before he’s forced to get an actual monkey on his back?