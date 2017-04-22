The Spurs Logo is Being Used as a Gang Symbol, Putting San Antonio Tattoo Artists in a Weird Spot

Every now and then, a customer will come into the tattoo shop managed by Laura Rosario, Ring of Fire in downtown San Antonio, and ask to have the Spurs logo tattooed on their body.

And that’s when Rosario will have to have an awkward conversation.

From the San Antonio Express News:

“We won’t put it on someone’s neck or face or further down their arm where someone could see it and assume they’re associated with that gang,” she said. “We try to make sure that they know.”

Yes, it seems the Spurs logo has been taken up by Tango Blast, which a prison gang in San Antonio. The gang has also co-opted the Alamo, the San Antonio skyline, and the 210 area code, according to the Express News.

A Bexar County deputy, speaking on condition of anonymity, said San Antonio serves as the “motherland” for the Tango Orejon gang.

Most locals already know about the gang stuff, causing requests for Spurs ink to decline. Which is probably for the better, anyway.

This is a fairly recent development. As you can see from this local report, some San Antonio parlors were giving out Spurs tattoos as recently as 2013.