AUDIO: Ric Flair Attempts to Clarify Incident Where He Got Kicked Out of a Bar

Ric Flair called into the Le Batard Show on Friday. Earlier this month, video emerged of Flair telling a bartender in Fort Wayne, In. to “lose some weight” before getting kicked out of the establishment. Le Batard asked him for his side of the story.

Flair essentially said that the bartender gave him attitude when the Nature Boy asked him to turn the TV to the Masters — “What do you think this is, a sports bar?” — and then after Flair ordered a second drink he says he chastised the bartender for refilling the same glass instead of providing a new one for a premium beverage. Things escalated from there and Flair says he left peacefully.

And so concludes this saga (at least until the next time something like this happens with Flair).