J.R. Smith Remains a National Treasure

J.R. Smith scored 5 points on 4 shots in the Cavaliers series-clinching win over the Indiana Pacers. While J.R. didn’t do much offensively, he helped provide a solid, calming veteran presence as the Cavs tried to close out the game while holding a 3-point lead with 10 seconds remaining. I’m totally kidding. He turned the ball over by throwing it behind his back for absolutely no reason.

Send it to Springfield pic.twitter.com/wBeumrV9rD — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017

J.R. Smith is incredible. Paul George then missed a 3 that would have tied the game and J.R. was able to wander around the court smiling because he couldn’t believe that thing he just did. Nobody could.

After the game, Ty Lue just shook his head and laughed and pretended he hadn’t seen the play. There are not many athletes who can do something that dumb and elicit such reactions from their coach.