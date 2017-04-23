Le'Veon Bell Made a Music Video
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 42 minutes ago
We learned about Le’Veon Bell’s aspiring hip-hop career when he released a Skip Bayless diss track earlier this year. This is his debut music video for the track “Machines,” which is on the album the Steelers running back put out in March.
What are your thoughts on the song and video?
